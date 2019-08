DALLAS — A man was shot in the back of the head around 7:28 p.m. in the 8300 block of Midpark Road in far north Dallas, police said.

The man is alive and in "surprisingly good condition," according to police.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who ran away after the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.