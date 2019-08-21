A man was shot Tuesday night in east Arlington, police said.
Arlington police officers responded to a shooting around 10:47 p.m. at 1600 Sherry St. and found a man who had been shot in his lower leg. Police said the man probably recognized the shooter from a previous altercation.
The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
No other information is available at this time.
