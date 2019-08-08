A man in his 70s was shot early Thursday morning during an attempted robbery at an auto shop in Balch Springs.



The owners Peggy's Country Cafe told WFAA that one of their employees pulled up to work and open the store when suspects were taking parts from an auto shop next door on Cheyenne Road.

That man was shot in his side. Police said he was sent to the hospital and is in stable condition. Another man was also shot at but uninjured.

