Man who allegedly led officers on chase, struck person with vehicle, dies after being shot by police

Jefferson and Seven Points Police departments said they were working off-duty construction security when the man struck a worker with his vehicle.

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed by police Saturday after authorities said he struck a construction worker with a car and led officers on a chase.

Mesquite police said around 1:45 a.m., they were dispatched to help Jefferson and Seven Points Police departments with a pursuit on Interstate 635.

At one point during the chase, Mesquite police said they lost contact with the officers via cellphone.

Once they were able to call the officers back, Mesquite police learned that a shooting had occurred near LaPrada Drive.

When Mesquite police arrived at the scene they said officers were providing first aid to the man.

Jefferson and Seven Points Police departments told Mesquite officials they were working off-duty construction security when the man struck a highway worker with his vehicle.

He then allegedly refused to stop at the scene in Dallas and led officers on a pursuit. Authorities said he stopped after "contact" was made between his vehicle and an officer's car.

At this point, officials said an officer shot at the man. It's unclear whether the man had a gun during the incident.