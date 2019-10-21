DALLAS — Dallas police say a man shot a woman before shooting and killing himself Sunday. The woman was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

Earlier Sunday, Dallas police responded to a call in the 9900 block of Whitehurst Drive in northeast Dallas. They arrived to find a 35-year-old man and a woman shot from apparent gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police think the man drove over to the location, shot the woman and then shot himself.

A 3-year-old girl was also found at the scene of the shooting. She was not injured, police said.

Police are considering this a family violence incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

