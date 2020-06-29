Man shoots, kills man at William Blair Park, police say

Mark Piper told police he shot the unidentified man after the man pointed a gun at him and got in Piper's car.

A man told Dallas police that he shot another man in William Blair Park Saturday night in retaliation to another man pointing a gun at him and getting in his car, police said.

Dallas police responded to the shooting call at 10:20 p.m. Saturday in the park, located at 3000 Rochester Street. When they arrived, they interviewed 51-year-old Mark Piper, who told police he is a concealed handgun license holder.

Piper told police he was standing outside his car talking to his friends when another, unidentified man pointed a gun at him before getting into the driver's seat of Piper's Dodge Charger.

Piper told police he then took out his own gun and shot the man. The man died from his injuries.

Police spoke to Piper and several other witnesses at the scene and said others corroborated Piper's story.

Police said the case will be referred to a Dallas County grand jury.

