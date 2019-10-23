DALLAS — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is accused of stealing a diamond worth an estimated $23,000 from Jared Galleria of Jewelry in Southlake.

According to Southlake DPS officials, on Oct. 18 the man went into Southlake Jewelers near the 2140 block of East Southlake Boulevard and started asking employees odd questions.

Authorities said the man left the store without buying anything. Employees, however, called other jewelers in the area to warn them of the man.

Police say two hours after that incident, the man went into Jared, did a "little shimmy" and told an employee he had a budget of $6,000 but wanted to see all of the jewelry they had.

The man allegedly didn’t like the diamonds he was shown and asked to see more, police said.

At that point, the employee asked the man for proper identification and he told them his name was “Derrick Edwards," according to Southlake officials.

Workers at the store say the man dropped a 2.51-carat diamond and then acted like he couldn’t find it on the floor afterward.

Police say that surveillance video shows the man putting what looks like a diamond in his pocket and then leaving the store.

Authorities say this is the same man from a suspicious person call that was made at on August 21 at Southlake Jewelers.

On that day, police say the man went into the store and told employees he was a rapper from Lubbock.

During that visit, police say he asked employees questions like, “Hey, would the police be notified if I bought a large diamond?” and “When do you call the police?”

Detectives say this made the workers feel uneasy, so they called police. During this incident the man told police his name was "Wayne Johnson."

Authorities say he did not have an ID on him, but they did address the questions he had allegedly asked employees. Officers, however, let him go because they said he did not commit any offenses.

Man who allegedly stole diamond worth $23,000

Southlake DPS

The man is described as being around 20 to 25 years old and 6 feet tall with a “skinny and athletic” build.

Authorities say the diamond he is accused of taking earlier this month is laser engraved 1325459268. Anyone who recognizes the man in the video is asked to contact Diana Smith at dsmith@ci.southlake.tx.us or at 817-748-8915.

More on WFAA: