Man seen pointing gun at driver in Dallas road rage incident arrested, Texas DPS says

The suspect, Christiano Pinheiro De Abreu, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

DALLAS — A man has been arrested after a road rage incident on a highway Tuesday afternoon in Dallas, officials said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said troopers responded to the incident just after 3 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the President George Bush Turnpike near Preston Road.

According to DPS, driver Christiano Pinheiro De Abreu was involved in a road rage situation when he hit another vehicle on the road. Both of the drivers pulled over on the side of the highway.

Texas DPS said Abreu allegedly pointed a gun at the other driver. A photo taken by a witness showed both drivers out of their vehicles and the suspect pointing a gun at the other.

Officials said a federal post office police officer saw the incident and detained both drivers until Texas DPS troopers arrived.

Abreu was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Collin County Jail.