Man rushed to the hospital, dog dies in overnight house fire, Fort Worth fire department says

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and remains under investigation.

FORT WORTH, Texas — One man was rushed to the hospital after an overnight house fire in Fort Worth, the fire department says.

Firefighters were returning from a previous incident just before midnight when they noticed heavy flames and smoke coming from a house in the 2800 block of NW 24th Street, officials say.

Neighbors met the fire crews on scene with concern that the elderly resident may be trapped inside.

According to fire officials, the house had burglars bars on the window which slowed the search and rescue process down.

Firefighters were able to enter the home through a window and bring the man to safety at the rear of the house.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. Fire crews on the scene confirmed that a pet dog has died.