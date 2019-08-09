FORT WORTH, Texas — It's not the usual catch of the day.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that a man who was fishing on Saturday at a North Texas lake reeled in something unusual: a semi-automatic rifle.
Police say the man had been fishing with relatives at Lake Arlington, about 13 miles west of Fort Worth, when he caught a Galil ACE rifle on his hook.
After reeling in the weapon, the man went to a park in Fort Worth and called police.
Authorities took possession of the weapon and now have it in their property room.
Information from: Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
