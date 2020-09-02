A 19-year-old man is in the Garland jail after he repeatedly chased and drove his car into another car with his ex-girlfriend and another man in it, Garland police said.

Ezekiel Tovar, of Dallas, was arrested Sunday morning on an evading arrest charge and two charges of aggravated assault, police said.

Tovar led police on a chase starting at 2 a.m. at a RaceTrac in Garland, where he drove his dark-colored Chrysler 300 into a Mazda passenger vehicle until it became disabled.

When police arrived on the scene, Tovar drove away and led police on a chase through Dallas into Irving.

When officers arrived at the location the driver of the Chrysler 300, later identified as 19 year old Ezekiel Tovar, resident of Dallas, drove off in the Chrysler. Officers attempted to stop Tovar but he led them in a vehicle pursuit. Tovar attempted to flee through Dallas and into Irving where he eventually stopped at a residence in the 1200 block of Rindie Street. He fled into a house on that street and was then taken into custody.

Police later found out that the passengers in the Mazda were Tovar's ex-girlfriend and another man. Tovar had apparently been chasing the Mazda from Dallas.

Tovar is currently in the Garland jail. No bond has been set yet.

