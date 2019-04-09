DALLAS — A search is underway for a missing man who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.
Authorities say Ricardo Torres, 37, was last seen around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday walking at Parkland Hospital near the 5200 block of Harry Hines Boulevard.
Torres is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark colored jeans and a black T-shirt with white lettering on the back.
Authorities say Torres could be a danger to his own health and safety if he’s not located.
Anyone with information on Torres’ whereabouts is asked to contact Dallas County Hospital District Police at 469-419-7777.
