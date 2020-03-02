A man in his 30s was killed in a car crash on early Monday, Arlington police said.

The man had been out driving shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of East Arkansas Lane when his car crossed over a median and struck a light pole, tree and utility line, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The collision with the utility line caused a subsequent gas leak that prompted the closure of Arkansas Lane between New York Avenue and Sherry Street, police said.

Investigators believe the driver may have lost control because he was speeding, but are still looking into possible causes, according to officials.

Authorities are currently working to notify his next of kin.

