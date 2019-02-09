A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in Old East Dallas.

Dallas police said officers responded at about 4:13 p.m. to the 4900 block of Terry Street, near South Fitzhugh Avenue.

Lidio Alcantara, 36, was shot, according to police. He was sent to the hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas police detective Jacob White at 214-283-4825 or jacob.white@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment. You can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.