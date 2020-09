The man was headed northeast on Ferguson Road when his car left the roadway and hit a tree, police said.

A man was killed overnight Tuesday when he crashed into a tree, Dallas police said.

The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. on the 10400 block of Ferguson Road.

The man was headed northeast on Ferguson Road when his car left the roadway and hit a tree on the east side, according to police.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.