Man killed in hit-and-run crash on I-35E in DeSoto, police say

DESOTO, Texas — Police in DeSoto are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead Tuesday on Interstate 35E.

Police said they responded at about 4 a.m. Tuesday to the highway near the Wintergreen exit ramp after a caller stated they saw a person lying on the ground in the area.

According to the preliminary investigation, police said the man was either trying to cross the highway or was walking along the side of the road when he was struck by a black 2007-2009 Lexus ES350 sedan.

The vehicle involved left the area southbound on I-35E without stopping to help or call law enforcement.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police said the incident happened between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. and that the vehicle may have damage on the front passenger side bumper/headlight, hood and windshield.