Man was killed after date with a woman the shooter was stalking, arrest warrant says

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man found shot in the middle of a street.

Police say Jorge Esparza was stalking a woman who went on a date with 27-year-old Ricardo Medina-Madriz.

Esparza was arrested this week on a stalking charge. During a police interview, Esparza "admitted to shooting" Medina-Madriz, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Medina-Madriz was found in the middle of the street. When officers arrived around 11:45 p.m. Aug. 9 at the scene on the 3400 block of Jeffries Street, they found the man had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Arrest records show Medina-Madriz had gone on a date with a woman the night before he was shot and killed.

Police interviewed the woman, who said she had been stalked. She identified Esparza as the man following her, the warrant says.