Man was killed after date with a woman the shooter was stalking, arrest warrant says

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man found shot in the middle of a street.
Police say Jorge Esparza was stalking a woman who went on a date with 27-year-old Ricardo Medina-Madriz.
Esparza was arrested this week on a stalking charge. During a police interview, Esparza "admitted to shooting" Medina-Madriz, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Medina-Madriz was found in the middle of the street. When officers arrived around 11:45 p.m. Aug. 9 at the scene on the 3400 block of Jeffries Street, they found the man had been shot.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Arrest records show Medina-Madriz had gone on a date with a woman the night before he was shot and killed.
Police interviewed the woman, who said she had been stalked. She identified Esparza as the man following her, the warrant says.
Esparza faces a felony stalking charge and a murder charge. He is held in the Dallas County jail in lieu of $450,000 bail.