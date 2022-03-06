Man hospitalized after being pulled from vehicle swept away by flash flooding in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas — Firefighters in Arlington have pulled a man out of a vehicle that was swept away by flash flooding on Friday night, officials say. His condition is unknown.
The fire department says it had been searching floodwaters covering a road near Webb Ferrell Road and Hanrahan Avenue in the southern area of the city, near Webb Community Park
According to family, the victim had told them he was stuck and that water was filling up his car. Crews arrived and began searching the waters.
Crews were able to pull him out of the vehicle, and he was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, officials say.
Further details were not immediately released.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.