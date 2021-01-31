Man hospitalized in critical condition following Fort Worth house fire

A man was rescued from a house fire Saturday evening in Fort Worth and taken to a hospital in critical condition, officials said.

It happened around 8 p.m. at a home in the 1400 block of E. Baltimore Avenue. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire from a one-story home.

Crews searched and found the man. They immediately gave him medical care and transported him to a local hospital.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.