Man grazed by bullet after warning shot ricochets off ground at bar, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — A man was grazed in the ankle by a bullet after a warning shot fired by a security guard ricocheted off the ground Friday night at a southside bar, police say.

The San Antonio Police Department says it all started at the bar located in the 3700 block of Roosevelt around 11:30 p.m.

A man was kicked out but later returned, threatened and advanced several security guards inside the bar when one of them fired a warning shot. Police say the warning shot ricocheted off the ground and grazed the man in the ankle.

SAPD says an investigation will be conducted to see if anyone would face charges due to the fact that it is illegal for a security guard or private citizen with a CHL to shoot off a warning shot.