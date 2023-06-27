Man found stabbed to death in hallway of hotel in Addison; suspect believed to be son, police say

The man's son was found in a hotel room and was arrested.

ADDISON, Texas — A man was found stabbed to death in the hallway of a hotel in Addison last week and the suspect is believed to be his son, police said.

Addison police responded at about 2:50 p.m. June 20 to a disturbance call at the Red Roof Inn on Belt Line Road.

Police said officers found a man with multiple stab wounds in a hallway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner as Anthony Wayne Rand, 61. His death was ruled a homicide.