Police recover 73-year-old man's body Wednesday night from Grapevine Lake

Someone called 911 after they saw the man floating face down in one of the boat slips at Scott’s Landing Marina, police said.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Grapevine police are investigating the death of a 73-year-old man who was found dead Wednesday night in Grapevine Lake.

Authorities said a person called 911 around 7:45 p.m. after they saw Mark Burdette floating face down in one of the boat slips at Scott’s Landing Marina.

Grapevine officials said Burdette's body was pulled from the water and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Burdette's cause of death has not been released at this time.

There were no obvious signs of foul play or trauma, according to police.