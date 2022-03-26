Man found dead with stab wound in levee near Trinity River, Dallas police say

Police say the man's body was found in a levee near South Riverfront Boulevard and Cadiz Street.

DALLAS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead with a stab wound in a levee near the Trinity River in Dallas, police said.

Police said they were called on Saturday to the 1200 block of Rock Island Street, near South Riverfront Boulevard and Cadiz Street. Arriving officers found the man's body in a levee and partially in the water, according to police.

Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and confirmed the man, who appeared to be in his 50s, was dead, police said.

Police said the man had a stab wound in his upper torso and appeared to be beaten in his face. The cause of his death is unknown at this time.

Further details were not immediately released as police investigate the murder.

Anyone who may have information is urged to call police at 214-671-3083.