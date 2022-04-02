x
One dead in overnight house fire in Dallas, officials say

Officials say the fire may have started in the kitchen and spread throughout the house.
Credit: WFAA

DALLAS — A man was found dead as crews were working to put out a fire at a home in eastern Dallas early Saturday, officials said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said crews responded to a home in the 6800 block of Day Street and found heavy smoke coming from the front of the residence.

Officials said firefighters were told by neighbors that a person may have been inside the home, so crews moved inside to conduct a search while working to get the fire under control.

As firefighters were putting out flames, officials said an unresponsive man was found in a rear bedroom. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has not yet been identified as a medical examiner determines a cause of death.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said the fire may have started in the kitchen and spread throughout the house. The cause has not been determined.

