Authorities on Sunday were still searching for a driver in a hit-and-run that left a man dead on a Rockwall County road, according to the sheriff's department.

Elroy Gerardo Aguilar Padilla, of Royse City, was found dead about 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Farm Road 548, just north of North Munson Road.

The vehicle involved in the hit and run is believed to be a 2009-2013 Toyota Corolla, according to the sheriff's department. The car likely has damage to the front right passenger side.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Rockwall County Sheriff's Department at 972-204-7001. Tips can also be submitted to Rockwall County Crime Stoppers online.

