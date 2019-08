Officials are investigating after a man was found dead Tuesday morning near a DART bus stop in South Dallas.

Shortly after 6 a.m., a DART bus driver saw a man unconscious lying on the sidewalk in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, police said.

Dallas police officers and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced him dead at the scene. There were no obvious signs of trauma, police said.

The cause of death is unknown at this time, pending the medical examiner's investigation.

