The death of a man found with a gunshot wound in a car Tuesday in Garland is being investigated as a murder, Garland police said.

Around 4:30 p.m. officers were called to an apartment complex in the 300 block of East I-30 to respond to a report of an unconscious man in a parked vehicle. Garland paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Investigators think the car has been parked there since late Monday night.

Garland detectives are working with the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office to identify the victim and determine a cause of death. No suspects have been identified yet.

If anyone has any information regarding this death investigation, contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-TIPS (8477) or online at www.garlandcrimestoppers.org.

