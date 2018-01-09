Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead inside a burning Dodge Charger in south Dallas on Saturday morning.

Officers were called about 8:50 a.m. to the 3900 block of East Overton Road, near Interstate 45, where a witness saw the black Charger parked on a service road with the engine running, police said. The Charger was on fire, and the witness called 911.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crew put out and fire and found the man dead inside the car, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detectives at 214-671-4236. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment in the case. Tips can be submitted at 214-373-TIPS.

© 2018 WFAA