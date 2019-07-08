A man was found dead Wednesday morning after a SWAT standoff ended at an apartment complex in Wilmer.

Officials set up a perimeter at an apartment complex in the 5900 block of South I-45 near East Belt Line Road. Officials heard gunfire when they arrived at the scene and called SWAT.

Dallas County Sheriff's Department said a man barricaded himself in one of the apartments. Detective Raul Reyna said that a 2-year-old child was inside at the time but was safely recovered from one of the bedrooms.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., officials went inside and found the man dead, but officials have not said how he died.

