Man fatally struck in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was struck and killed early Friday morning in Fort Worth, police said.

There was a crash about midnight at Highway 121 and Beach Street.

Haltom police received calls about a man running in and out of traffic and jumping in front of vehicles, Fort Worth police said. Fort Worth police were later notified that the man was struck on the highway, police said.

When Fort Worth police got to the scene, Haltom City officers were already there and found the man who had been struck. He was pronounced dead, police said.