DALLAS — A man was fatally stabbed Sunday night after he was found in a business parking lot near Dallas Love Field.



According to Dallas police, officers were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. to the 9400 block of Larga Drive, near Webb Chapel Road. Police found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was sent to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

His identity hasn't been released at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information should contact Detective Jeff Loeb at 214-790-1836 or jeffrey.loeb@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment.

You can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.