Man fatally shot in Uptown area of Dallas, police say

DALLAS — A man died after he was found shot near a parking garage in the Uptown area of Dallas early Monday morning, police said.

Police responded about 2 a.m. to the 4600 block of Howell Street, near Lemmon Avenue, where the victim was found outside of a parking garage.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Investigators learned that the man was "involved in a disturbance" with the suspect, but more information was not released, police said.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who police described as 25-35 years old and wearing a white hoodie and dark pants.