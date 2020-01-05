Man fatally shot in the head by girlfriend, Fort Worth police say

Detectives say the woman had cut the man a few days before Thursday night's deadly shooting.

A man in his 50s died Thursday night after allegedly being shot in the head by a woman he was dating, Fort Worth officials say.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. near the 5400 block of East Berry Street. Authorities say when officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials say.

According to police, the victim was shot by a woman he was dating, who also lives in a nearby homeless camp.

Detectives say the woman had cut the man a few days ago and then on Thursday night, she allegedly shot him.

The woman has been taken into custody.

As of Friday morning, police have not released the names of the victim or suspect.

