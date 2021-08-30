Man fatally shot outside apartment complex in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — A man died following a shooting Sunday night in South Dallas, police said.
Police responded about 11:03 p.m. to a shooting call at the 1400 block of Browder Street. Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the back steps of an apartment complex, police said.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the location and transported the man to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The man's name was not released.
No arrests were made. No other information was available.