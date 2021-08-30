Man fatally shot outside apartment complex in Dallas, police say

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the location and transported the man to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

DALLAS — A man died following a shooting Sunday night in South Dallas, police said.

Police responded about 11:03 p.m. to a shooting call at the 1400 block of Browder Street. Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the back steps of an apartment complex, police said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the location and transported the man to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The man's name was not released.