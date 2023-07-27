Man faces murder charge in stabbing death of relative at Grapevine home, police say

Police say they responded around 7 p.m. Thursday to the 1200 block of Airline Drive in regards to a domestic disturbance.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — A man faces a murder charge after his relative was stabbed to death at a home in Grapevine on Thursday night, police said.

Police said they responded around 7 p.m. to the 1200 block of Airline Drive in regards to a domestic disturbance. According to police, arriving officers found a man unconscious with stab wounds outside the home.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, police said. His identity has not yet been released.

Another man who was found outside was arrested and taken to jail, where he faces a charge of murder. Police said the two men were relatives.

Further details, such as a motive, were not released as the investigation continues.