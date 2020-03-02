A 42-year-old man was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge Sunday night after he crashed his car into a North Richland Hills police vehicle, police said.

The police vehicle had one officer inside. The officer was finishing up a traffic stop around 9:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of the Loop 820 service road and was about to get out of the car when the crash happened, police said. The officer wasn't injured.

Wilson was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge.

"Please remember that you have many other options to get home safely," a post on the North Richland Hills Police Department Facebook page read. Use them, so that everyone can get home to their loved ones.

North Richland Hills police

