Man ejected, car hit by train in early-morning accident in Mansfield

The accident remains under investigation, according to police.

MANSFIELD, Texas — A man died early Monday morning after officials said his car slammed into a concrete barrier.

It happened around 4 a.m. in the 100 block of the South 287 service road.

According to Mansfield police, investigators believe the driver of the car, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office as a 41-year-old from Watauga, Texas, was traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed into the barrier.

Police said he was then ejected from the car, and his vehicle was hit by an oncoming train. The driver was pronounced dead on scene. No other vehicles were involved.