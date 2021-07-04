Man drowns in Joe Pool Lake, officials say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A man in his 20s became the fourth person to drown at Joe Pool Lake this summer when he drowned Sunday, The Grand Prairie Fire Department said.

The fire department's dive team found the man, who is not being identified at this time, around 4:15 today after responding to a drowning call on the lake. The man was not wearing a life jacket when the dive team found him, the fire department said. They took him to Methodist Mansfield Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.