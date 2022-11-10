Man dies while in custody at Dallas County jail

The man was in the central intake area when he began having what was perceived to be a seizure.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A man died in police custody after reportedly having what appeared to be a seizure in the central intake of the Dallas County jail, officials say.

The Dallas Police Department says officers arrested 25-year-old Luis Perez for a DWI on Friday, July 15. On Monday, July 18, DPD says Perez was turned over to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department after he was cleared by nurses at the Dallas County jail.

Dallas police officers left the jail around 6 a.m.

A Dallas County Sheriff's Office press release stated Perez had a perceived seizure at around 7:30 a.m. Officers and medical personnel responded almost 30 minutes later and determined he needed to be taken to Parkland Hospital, the sheriff's office said.

Dallas police officers stationed in the jail were told by DCSO staff at 8:05 a.m. that Perez needed to be taken to the hospital, and an ambulance arrived to take him at 8:09 a.m., the release detailed.

A Dallas County Jail preliminary report was generated, the release added, and Perez was pronounced dead at 7:43 a.m. An investigation was initiated regarding the death.

The sheriff’s department said because he had not been arraigned he was technically still in the custody of Dallas police at the time of his death.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said the death was tragic and accused the sheriff's office of fingerpointing.

”How is an individual cleared by jail medical staff, accepted into the jail, then held without DPD officers present, all told for more than 6 hours, considered to be in our physical custody," said Garcia.