Man dies, teen son seriously injured after crash in Carrollton, police say

A Carrollton man was killed, and his teen son was seriously injured in a crash Friday morning, police say.

Just before 8 a.m., emergency crews responded to the crash at the intersection of W. Rosemeade Parkway and Greenway Park Drive.

Carrollton police said the crash occurred when a Camaro, which appears to have been speeding southbound on Rosemeade, struck an SUV entering the roadway.

The driver of the SUV, 67-year-old Shamsuddin Jooma, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger, Jooma’s 17-year-old son, was transported to a local hospital.

Police said the driver of the Camaro, a 39-year-old Dallas man, was not seriously injured and remained at the scene to cooperate with officers.

Police said even though they believe speeding led to the crash, the incident still remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.