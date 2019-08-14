A man is dead and a woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the man tried to crash his SUV into another SUV on West Division Street and then hit a utility pole, Arlington police said.

All lanes of West Division Street are closed until the scene clears, police said.

The crash happened in the 700 block of W. Division Street near North Cooper Street at 5:47 p.m., police said. Officers arrived to find two SUVs — the man was in one, and two women and a teenager were in the other.

The man was following the other SUV and intentionally trying to ram his vehicle into the other one when he lost control and hit a utility pole, police said.

Detectives think the man was involved in a romantic relationship with one of the women in the other SUV and was trying to hit the car because of a domestic dispute.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the next of kin after it has determined the cause of death, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.