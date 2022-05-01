Man dies after Azle officers use 'less lethal options' during incident, police say

Police say they responded to the 700 block of Boyd Road in regards to a man with a knife who was making threats.

AZLE, Texas — A man has died after officers in Azle used "less lethal options" during an incident on Sunday morning, police said.

In a news release Sunday, police said they responded to the 700 block of Boyd Road, near Highway 199, around 7:30 a.m. in regards to a man with a knife who was reportedly making threats.

According to police, officers arrived and found the man with a knife. Police said the officers "attempted to deescalate the situation," but that the man refused and "advanced on officers."

In an attempt to stop the man, police said officers "deployed less lethal options." The department did not specify what the officers used against the man.

Police said the man was transported to a hospital, where he died. Details on how he died were not immediately released.

"Officers did not discharge their service weapons during the incident," the department said in the news release.

According to police, the department has asked the Texas Rangers to investigate.