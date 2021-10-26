Man dies after crashing motorcycle into SUV in Arlington, police say

Santoyo was riding the motorcycle when it rear-ended a Ford Escape, which caused the motorcycle to fall over and slide along the roadway, police said.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A 57-year-old man died of his injuries from a motorcycle crash on Sunday in Arlington, police said.

The crash happened at about 3:50 p.m. along westbound Frontage Road, west of Matlock Road, police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified him as Oscar Santoyo of Grand Prairie.

Santoyo was riding the motorcycle when it rear-ended a Ford Escape, which caused the motorcycle to fall over and slide along the roadway, police said.

Police say he wasn't wearing a helmet at the time. Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that alcohol may have also been a factor in the crash, police said.