Man dies after being shot repossessing car at Arlington apartment complex, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — A man who was shot Monday while attempting to repossess a vehicle at an Arlington apartment complex died Thursday afternoon, police say.
The man was shot at a complex south of Green Oaks Boulevard near Highway 360, police added. He reportedly was shot after showing up to the complex to repossess a vehicle, according to police.
Police say witnesses told them the shooter left the area in a vehicle following the shooting. He is still on the run.
Further details were not immediately released as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story.