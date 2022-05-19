Man dies after being shot repossessing car at Arlington apartment complex, police say

Police say the man died Thursday afternoon at the hospital days after he was shot.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARLINGTON, Texas — A man who was shot Monday while attempting to repossess a vehicle at an Arlington apartment complex died Thursday afternoon, police say.

The man was shot at a complex south of Green Oaks Boulevard near Highway 360, police added. He reportedly was shot after showing up to the complex to repossess a vehicle, according to police.

Police say witnesses told them the shooter left the area in a vehicle following the shooting. He is still on the run.

Further details were not immediately released as the investigation continues.