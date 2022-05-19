x
Man dies after being shot repossessing car at Arlington apartment complex, police say

Police say the man died Thursday afternoon at the hospital days after he was shot.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A man who was shot Monday while attempting to repossess a vehicle at an Arlington apartment complex died Thursday afternoon, police say.

The man was shot at a complex south of Green Oaks Boulevard near Highway 360, police added. He reportedly was shot after showing up to the complex to repossess a vehicle, according to police.

Police say witnesses told them the shooter left the area in a vehicle following the shooting. He is still on the run.

Further details were not immediately released as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. 

