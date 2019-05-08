A motorcyclist was killed in a crash when his motorcycle went off the side of the road and hit a tree Monday morning.



Officers responded shortly after 12:15 a.m. to a crash in the 1000 block of West Sublett Road, according to Arlington police.

Police said the man was driving westbound when his motorcycle went off the road and struck a tree. The driver was sent to a hospital, where he later died. The crash remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Arlington police Investigator Stephen Lawson at 817-459-5635.

