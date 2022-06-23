Man dead in drowning at Joe Pool Lake, officials say

The Grand Prairie Fire Department said witnesses pulled the 41-year-old swimmer out of the water, and crews transported him to a hospital, where he died.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A man has died in a drowning incident at Joe Pool Lake at Thursday afternoon, officials say.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department said it responded to a drowning call around 4 p.m. west of the swim beach area of the lake.

According to the department, witnesses pulled the 41-year-old swimmer out of the water and started CPR. Crews with the department transported the man to a hospital, where he died.

His identity has not yet been released. The fire department said he was not wearing a life vest.

"As the lake season continues, GPFD strongly encourages the public to wear a life vest or an appropriate personal floatation device while near or in the water," the department said.

This is the third reported drowning death at Joe Pool Lake this year.

The body of a man was recovered from the lake on April 17.