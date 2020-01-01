PLANO, Texas — A man was found dead in the middle of a Plano street on New Year's Eve.

Authorities say some party-goers were leaving a Plano neighborhood when they noticed a man lying in the middle of the street and called police.

When police arrived outside the home in the 2300 block of Williams Way, officers first thought the man had been shot due to his extensive head injuries, officials said.

Investigators determined the 64-year-old man was not shot but was run over by his own vehicle.

Plano police Officer Andrae Smith said the man went outside to get some medication for his wife from his truck. The truck somehow began to move, striking the victim.

More on WFAA: