A man was in critical condition after first responders rescued him from a house fire early Saturday in North Richland Hills.

Fire crews responded around 2:15 a.m. to the fire on the 6800 block of Glenhurst Drive.

When they arrived, they were told one person was still inside the house, officials said. Crews were able to get the man out and he was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

He was still listed in critical condition later Saturday.