A man was critically burned after a fire broke out at his work Thursday morning in Fort Worth.



The two-alarm fire started in a commercial structure in the 3700 block of East Belknap Street.



Fort Worth Fire confirms one man was burned all over his body. He was sent to the hospital by CareFliteand is in critical condition.



Several others suffered burns to their feet but did not want to go to the hospital.



Officials have not said what caused the fire.

