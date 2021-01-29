Downtown Weatherford building damaged after man crashes into it, officials say

Authorities said no one was inside the building at the time of the crash. They are currently investigating if alcohol was a factor in the incident.

WEATHERFORD, Texas — A building in downtown Weatherford is taped off and damaged after a man crashed into it early Friday morning, the Weatherford Democrat reports.

According to the newspaper, the incident occurred around 3:15 a.m. in the Weatherford courthouse square.

Officials said a 23-year-old man, who had been driving a white Chrysler 300, was transported to the hospital after the crash. After the wreck, debris collapsed on top of the car, part of which was inside the building, the Weatherford Democrat reported.

The newspaper reported that police are investigating if alcohol was a factor in the crash. No one was inside the building when the incident occurred.

Due to the incident this morning, South Main Street northbound (east side) is reduced to one lane from Oak Street to the Parker County Courthouse Square. We will keep you updated as the situation allows. #WeatherfordTx #TrafficUpdate #TrueTexas pic.twitter.com/NDki1DgYGq — City of Weatherford (@cityweatherford) January 29, 2021